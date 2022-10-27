Left Menu

Cricket-Asitha Fernando added to Sri Lanka's World Cup squad

Asitha Fernando has played three T20 internationals for Sri Lanka and has taken two wickets in the shortest format. Binura Fernando had been brought into the team as a replacement for injured left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka earlier this month.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 14:26 IST
Cricket-Asitha Fernando added to Sri Lanka's World Cup squad
Representative image

Bowler Asitha Fernando will join up with Sri Lanka's Twenty20 World Cup squad as a replacement for Binura Fernando after the seamer was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Binura Fernando was unable to complete the opening over and had to leave the field as Sri Lanka slumped to a seven-wicket defeat by Australia on Tuesday.

"(Asitha) will travel out from Sri Lanka and join the rest of the squad in Australia," the tournament's Event Technical Committee said in a statement on Thursday. Asitha Fernando has played three T20 internationals for Sri Lanka and has taken two wickets in the shortest format.

Binura Fernando had been brought into the team as a replacement for injured left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka earlier this month. Sri Lanka, who are second in Group 1 in the Super 12 stage, next take on New Zealand on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022