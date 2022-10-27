PREMIER LEAGUE HOSTS INDIAN STUDENTS FROM GISB IN UK FOR STUDY TOUR

The Global Institute of Sports Business (GISB), recently concluded the first post-pandemic initiative of a hands-on study tour for its post graduate program students to the U.K in collaboration with the Premier League which has chosen to partner with GISB.

Speaking on the GISB Post Graduate Program, Ms. Kate Hodgkinson, Head of International Strategic Partnerships, Premier League said, ''I believe it is really important to support higher education of this kind, to which the Premier League are affiliate partners with the Global Institute of Sports Business. We have millions of fans in India; therefore, it is important to build an affiliation with individuals who want to make a career in sports. The Premier League are very keen to support the students development and we are offering GISB students an opportunity to come to the U.K to meet us and the Premier League clubs, experiencing first-hand how we operate.'' Mr. Gaurav Modwel, Chancellor, GISB, further added, ''The sports industry is rapidly expanding and GISB aims to nurture sports management professionals who can contribute to all areas of the sports ecosystem. This experiential trip basis our partnership with the Premier League was a unique learning experience for our Post Graduate Program students and I look forward to take future batches for such hands-on international study tours in the near future as well.'' The week-long study trip was packed with unique experiences for the students. This included a visit to the iconic Stamford Bridge Stadium and Selhurst Park Stadium; along with interactive sessions with Chelsea Football Club, AFC Wimbledon, West Ham United Foundation where they learnt about fan and grassroots engagement. They also got a hands on experience with community development via sports with a visit to the Palace for Life Foundation which is part of the Crystal Palace FC and the Jason Roberts Foundation.

The key highlight of the study trip was a visit to the Premier League headquarters in Central London, where the students interacted with key members of management and learnt basis planned sessions about branding and business development. The group also visited Premier League Productions at IMG Studios to gain a better understanding of how the Premier League distributes its broadcast content.

As part of the matchday experience, the GISB team went to the Brentford Community Stadium to watch an action-packed Premier League match between Brentford FC and Leeds United FC in a game that included 7 goals, a controversial red card, and an incredible freekick in a 5-2 victory for Brentford.

It was a fantastic way to cap off a week of sports experiences, as the group spent time with passionate fans cheering and supporting both the home and away teams.

Visiting student Sakshi Shah aptly concluded, ''As an ex-female athlete myself, coming to a country where the sporting ecosystem is very welcoming and inclusive, I feel we have a lot to take back home in terms of learnings to positively impact the future of the Indian sports industry.'' About GISB The Global Institute of Sports Business offers India's first and only industry designed and internationally certified post-graduate sports management program that provides a practical approach to sports management education with a clear focus on furthering individual growth, fostering student employability and generating sector impact.

The flagship course at the Global Institute of Sports Business is the GISB Post-Graduate Program in Sports Management. This is a full-time 20-unit intensive, informative and experiential higher education course specializing in the business of sports. The program is certified by the #1 Sports Management Program in the World – The University of Massachusetts Amherst's - Mark H. McCormack Department of Sport Management.

For further information, please log on to – www.gisbindia.com Admissions are open for the 2022-23 program that kicks off on 7th November 2022 at the GISB campus in Mumbai. Interested candidates can apply here - https://bit.ly/GISB-PressRelease

