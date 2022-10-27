Left Menu

India beat Netherlands by 56 runs to register second win in T20WC

Brief Score India 179 for 2 in 20 overs Virat Kohli 62 not out, Rohit Sharma 53, Suryakumar Yadav 51 not out Paul van Meekeren 132.The Netherlands 123 for 9 in 20 overs Tim Pringle 20 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 29, Axar Patel 218, Ravichandran Ashwin 221, Arshdeep Singh 237.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 27-10-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 16:02 IST
India put on a clinical performance to win the match. (Photo- BCCI Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
India defeated Netherlands by 56 runs to register their second consecutive win in the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Electing to bat, India scored 179 for 2 and then restricted Netherlands to 123 for 9. India produced a solid batting display with Rohit Sharma (53), Virat Kohli (62 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (51 not out) -- all scoring scintillating fifties.

For Netherlands, Fred Klaassen (1/33) and Paul van Meekeren (1/32) took one wicket each. Defending, pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/9) and Arshdeep Singh (2/37) and the spin duo of Axar Patel (2/18) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/21) shone bright with the ball for India. Tim Pringle (20 off 15) top-scored for The Netherlands. Brief Score: India: 179 for 2 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 62 not out, Rohit Sharma 53, Suryakumar Yadav 51 not out; Paul van Meekeren 1/32).

The Netherlands: 123 for 9 in 20 overs (Tim Pringle 20; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/9, Axar Patel 2/18, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/21, Arshdeep Singh 2/37).

