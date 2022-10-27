Left Menu

PREVIEW-Soccer-Clash of the redeemers, Eintracht host Dortmund

They now want to make up for lost ground in the league. "Now we need to start a winning run in the Bundesliga," Terzic had said after the win over Stuttgart.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-10-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 16:13 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Clash of the redeemers, Eintracht host Dortmund
  • Country:
  • Germany

Only a few weeks ago alarm bells were ringing at Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt and last season's Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund with their bad start putting them on the backfoot. Frankfurt failed to win any of their opening three Bundesliga matches but have since bounced back with four victories from their last five league games to climb up to fourth place on 20 points, three off leaders Union Berlin.

Frankfurt topped that with Wednesday's 2-1 Champions League win over Olympique Marseille that put them on the brink of qualification with one matchday remaining. They now need to keep up that winning run in the Bundesliga on Saturday against visiting Dortmund.

Key for Frankfurt's success is former Germany international and 2014 World Cup winner Mario Goetze, whose form since his return to the Bundesliga this season has quickly made him a contender for next month's World Cup squad. The 30-year-old, who had played two seasons at Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, now orchestrates Frankfurt's attacking game and this season has often played the penultimate pass before a goal.

He has scored twice himself as well but more crucially has helped Daichi Kamada, Randal Kolo Muani and Jesper Lindstroem pile up goals for the league's second best attack. "Our mentality is remarkable. Every single one of us works for the team," France international Kolo Muani said. "The way we play together keeps improving and we have a lot of potential."

"I think we can get even better." Dortmund, however, are also on the road to redemption following their own rollercoaster start, having failed to win more than two matches in a row.

But Edin Terzic's team looks to be stabilising, having fought from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Bayern Munich in early October, with England international Jude Bellingham in sensational form. The last-minute transfer of striker Anthony Modeste may have yet to pay dividends but teenager Youssoufa Moukoko is scoring seemingly at will, having so far plugged the gap left by the ailing Sebastien Haller.

Moukoko, also a World Cup candidate, has netted four times in the league as Dortmund sit in fifth place a point behind Frankfurt. A 2-0 loss to Union was quickly followed up with a 5-0 demolition of VfB Stuttgart last week and a goalless draw in the Champions League against mighty Manchester City on Tuesday.

Dortmund, still without injured captain Marco Reus, are also all but through to the next round of Europe's premier competition, a key season goal for the publicly traded club. They now want to make up for lost ground in the league.

"Now we need to start a winning run in the Bundesliga," Terzic had said after the win over Stuttgart.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022