T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe opt to bat against Pakistan after winning toss

Pakistan lost its first game against India in a thriller after Virat Kohli snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, playing a once-in-a-lifetime knock. They will be looking to open their account in the points table.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 16:28 IST
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan toss (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in its crucial Super-12 match on Thursday at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. Pakistan lost its first game against India in a thriller after Virat Kohli snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, playing a once-in-a-lifetime knock. They will be looking to open their account in the points table.

Zimbabwe managed to get a point after South Africa were deprived of a well-deserved win due to the game being called off after rain. The team would be looking to put behind the horrible batting start they got off to in the last game and forge a good opening partnership. Pakistan made one change to their playing eleven after they bolstered their pace attack by adding an extra seamer, Mohammad Wasim Jr at the expense of Asif Ali.

Zimbabwe also made one change with Tendai Chatara sitting out for Brad Evans. "We'll bat. Wicket's going to play the same throughout. Want to put on a decent score and put them under pressure. We'll have to be ready to face their pace attack. Only had one day to get used to these conditions but everyone is feeling good. Chatara out for Evans," said Ervine after winning the toss.

"Would've bowled first. There's swing early, wanted to utilise that. Everyone is ready to go. Asif Ali not playing, Wasim is playing," said Babar Azam during the toss. Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Brad Evans, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah. (ANI)

