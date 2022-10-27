Left Menu

"At last voice of women's cricketers heard": NCW welcomes BCCI's move to introduce pay equity in sport

In a historic move by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), India's cricket governing body on Thursday announced an equal match fee for both men's and women's cricketers of India

Indian women's team. (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday welcomed the decision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to introduce pay equity across men's and women's cricket through equal match fees. In a historic move by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), India's cricket governing body on Thursday announced an equal match fee for both men's and women's cricketers of India.

"The National Commission for Women welcomes the landmark decision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to implement pay equity policy for contracted Indian women cricketers," read a statement from NCW. Terming it a major victory for women cricketers across the nation, the Chairperson, NCW, Rekha Sharma said in the statement that this is a historic decision for women's cricket in India. She also said that at last the voice of women cricketers was now being heard.

"Women cricketers earning the same match fee as their male counterparts heralds a new era of equal opportunities and is a significant advancement toward achieving gender equality. Additionally, it will also encourage greater participation of women in sports. The Commission hopes that this decision will inspire young talents to pursue their passion for the sport and that other sports organizations would follow the example established by the BCCI," concluded the statement. BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to his official Twitter handle to announce the historical development.

"I'm pleased to announce BCCI's first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing a pay equity policy for our contracted women cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be the same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket," Shah tweeted. BCCI secretary Shah also highlighted the new fees for the contracted players and stressed that the Indian Women's cricket team would earn the same match fees as their male counterparts.

"The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind," he added in another tweet. (ANI)

