Left Menu

Cycling-Minor adjustments as women's Tour de France sets off from Clermont

"We have listened to what the riders told us," women's Tour de France director Marion Rousse told Reuters. "The last stage last year was too tough and even if the Tourmalet is a rough climb, the stage will feature fewer metres gained.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 17:46 IST
Cycling-Minor adjustments as women's Tour de France sets off from Clermont
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The second edition of the revived women's Tour de France will set off from Clermont Ferrand and feature an ascent of the iconic Col du Tourmalet at the end of an undulating eight days of racing, organisers said on Thursday. The race will start on the day the men's Tour finishes in Paris but this time it will not depart from the French capital.

Organisers made some adjustments following last year's race, which left riders beyond the point of exhaustion after the final climb to the Markstein on the penultimate day. "We have listened to what the riders told us," women's Tour de France director Marion Rousse told Reuters.

"The last stage last year was too tough and even if the Tourmalet is a rough climb, the stage will feature fewer metres gained. "Our goal is that the race becomes perennial."

An individual 22 kilometre time trial in Pau, southwestern France, will be introduced. "I'm happy that there is a time trial, I support that the discipline gets back on the calendar," said defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten.

"Otherwise on the other six days there's not many options to take time. This year we had two hard uphill days, this time only one but a big one so hopefully it will be enough to gain a lot of time." Asked whether the race would become longer and end up lasting three weeks like the men's event, Rousse insisted that sustainability was the key word.

"It's not possible yet. There's still a long way to go," she explained. "But we hope that things will evolve in that direction."

Briton Mark Cavendish, who won a record-equalling 34 stages on the men's Tour, praised the organisers. "It was an incredible race last year, it was a dynamic race, spectacular," he told Reuters.

"I think changing it, it will take a couple of years to perfect it, although they almost nailed it last year."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022