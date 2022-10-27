Left Menu

Doping-WADA concerned over delay in probe into Russian Valieva's positive test

The World Anti-Doping Agency will take the Russian Anti-Doping Agency to the Court of Arbitration for Sport if it does not "promptly" resolve a delay in its doping investigation of figure skater Kamila Valieva, president Witold Banka said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 20:04 IST
Doping-WADA concerned over delay in probe into Russian Valieva's positive test

The World Anti-Doping Agency will take the Russian Anti-Doping Agency to the Court of Arbitration for Sport if it does not "promptly" resolve a delay in its doping investigation of figure skater Kamila Valieva, president Witold Banka said on Thursday. RUSADA said last week that it will not release the results of the investigation into the positive test of the 16-year-old "in order to protect the interests of the figure skater".

Valieva tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine at the Russian national championships in December 2021 but the result was only made known on Feb. 8, a day after she helped her team win a gold medal at the Beijing Olympics. Valieva, then 15, was allowed to compete in the women's event and finished fourth despite being labelled as the favourite for gold.

"WADA is concerned with the ongoing delay in Kamila Valieva's case and has now put RUSADA under formal notice that unless the matter is resolved promptly it will use its right to take it directly to the Court of Arbitration for Sport," Banka said on Twitter. In her defence, Valieva said the positive test was the result of a mix-up with her grandfather's heart medication.

The case further damaged Russia's already tarnished record on doping prevention and shone a spotlight on the support staff of young athletes. Russian athletes at the Beijing Olympics were already competing without their flag and national anthem because of separate doping sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022