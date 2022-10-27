Left Menu

Swimming-China's Li Bingjie breaks short course 400m freestyle world record

China's Li Bingjie broke the women's short course 400-metre freestyle world record at the Chinese qualifiers for the world championships on Thursday, shaving nearly three seconds off the previous mark set by Australia's Ariarne Titmus.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 20:21 IST
Swimming-China's Li Bingjie breaks short course 400m freestyle world record

China's Li Bingjie broke the women's short course 400-metre freestyle world record at the Chinese qualifiers for the world championships on Thursday, shaving nearly three seconds off the previous mark set by Australia's Ariarne Titmus. Li set the record in three minutes and 51.30 seconds, breaking the old world record of 3:53.92 set by Australia's double Olympic champion Titmus at the 2018 world championships in Hangzhou, China.

"I was surprised with my result. I have returned to the pool only for two months since I took a vacation after the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary," Xinhua news agency quoted Li as saying. "I hope I could get faster and do my best in the upcoming Melbourne worlds," she said, referring to the Dec. 13-18 world championships.

The 20-year-old swimmer was part of China's gold-winning 4x200m freestyle relay team and bagged bronze in the 400m freestyle at the Tokyo Games last year. She is also the reigning short course world champion in 400m and 800m freestyle events.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022