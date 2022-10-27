Left Menu

1,500 km running expedition by Indian Navy to take place from October 30 onwards

The expedition will be Flagged off from National War Memorial by VAdm Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Personnel on October 30, 2022 and end on December 3, 2022 to coincide with Navy Day celebrations

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 20:57 IST
1,500 km running expedition by Indian Navy to take place from October 30 onwards
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
A 1500 Km (35 Marathon in 35 Days) running expedition from October 30 to December 3, 2022, is scheduled to be conducted as part of celebrations for 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and Navy Day celebration. As per a press release from Ministry of Defence, this expedition, over a period of five weeks duration, will be undertaken by ultra-marathon runners of the Indian Navy in and around Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh region. The team would consist of 12-15 ultra-runners and will run a full marathon (42.20 Km) or more distance every day. Local athletes and youth preparing for the armed forces from villages/ towns are expected to join the team and run for some distance.

Some of the milestones to be achieved during the running expedition include: - -Commemorate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and Navy Day (Naval attack and Indian Navy's victory at sea during 1971 war).

-Spread awareness about the Agnipath scheme and Indian Navy amongst the local populace enroute. -Enroute interaction with Defence Veterans/ Veer Naris.

-Encourage running as a lifestyle activity to promote health and fitness awareness amongst masses. -As the event is being supported by Haryana Tourism it will also help promote Haryana as a tourism hub and showcase the culture and traditions of northern India.

Officials from the district administration enroute are likely to flag off/ in the expedition on a daily basis. Local athletes who have represented the country in various international events have also indicated their willingness/ availability to be part of the run. This expedition provides an excellent opportunity to promote Navy in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh. This expedition is being undertaken by Indian Navy in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation and is supported by Haryana Tourism Dept and Tata Motors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

