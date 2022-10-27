Srikanth suffers defeat in pre-quarterfinals of French Open badminton
Top Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament after losing to Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in the pre-quarterfinals here on Thursday.Kidambi lost 21-19 12-21 19-21 in the match that lasted one hour and 15 minutes.
Kidambi lost 21-19 12-21 19-21 in the match that lasted one hour and 15 minutes. In the first game, Kidmabi made a remarkable fightback after trailing 10-16 as he won nine straight points to take a 19-16 lead before going 1-0 up. The scores were levelled at 10-10 in the second game and Gemke won six straight points to zoom ahead and take the match to the decider.
The decider was a neck-to-neck affair before the Dane emerged victorious.
In the men's doubles, seventh-seeded Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat the Malaysian duo of Man Wei Chong and Kai Wun Tee 21-16 21-14 in a round of 16 match that lasted 40 minutes. The Indians now run into the top-seeded Japanese pair of Takuro Hohi and Yugo Kobayashi in the quarterfinals.
