Motor racing-Mexico staying on Formula One calendar until 2025

Mexico will continue to host Formula One until 2025 at least after signing a three-year extension, both sides said on Thursday. This year's event is expected to attract a three-day crowd of more than 350,000 spectators. "Every year the race attracts a large number of passionate fans and the atmosphere is incredible," said Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 27-10-2022 23:01 IST
Mexico will continue to host Formula One until 2025 at least after signing a three-year extension, both sides said on Thursday. The deal, announced ahead of Sunday's grand prix, follows an agreement between the government of Mexico City and promoters CIE.

The grand prix at the capital's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez returned to the calendar in 2015 after a 23-year absence. The initial five-year contract was extended in 2019 to the end of this year. This year's event is expected to attract a three-day crowd of more than 350,000 spectators.

"Every year the race attracts a large number of passionate fans and the atmosphere is incredible," said Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali. "I know everyone will be excited by this news."

