"Really enjoying batting with him": Suryakumar on partnership with Virat

India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav expressed his happiness after receiving the Player of the Match award and noted he enjoys batting with Virat Kohli. "Really enjoying batting with him (Kohli), the thoughts are very clear when we both are batting. If I get a few boundaries earlier then our partnership needs to be stretched and that's what we are doing," said Suryakumar.

Explaining his role at the time he went in to bat in the match against the Netherlands, he said that the need of the hour was to increase the scoring rate and that's what he chose to do, taking it one ball at a time. "I was just trying to express myself when I went in to bat. The situation was very simple, I just had to up the tempo at that time. I took one ball today (to get going), but the message was loud and clear. We had to get about 8-10 an over and get a total that our bowlers could defend easily. Very happy with the way things went," the right-hand batsman said.

India defeated the Netherlands by 56 runs on Thursday. With this win, India are at the top spot in the points table with four points in two wins in two matches. The Netherlands are at the bottom and are yet to score a point. India scored 179/2 in their 20 overs after opting to bat first. Virat (62*), Suryakumar Yadav (51*), and skipper Rohit Sharma (53) shined with half-centuries.

Rohit and Virat put on a stand of 75 runs for the second wicket while Suryakumar and Virat put on an unbeaten stand of 95 off 48 balls for the third wicket. Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeran took a wicket each for Dutch.

Chasing 180, Netherlands did not really look like a threat and Indian pacers and spinners exerted pressure on their batters from ball one. Tim Pringle (21) and Colin Ackermann (17) were the top two batters for the Dutch side. They finished the innings at 123/9 and lost the match by 56 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/9), Axar Patel (2/18), Arshdeep Singh (2/27) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/21) took wickets for India. Shami got one wicket.

Suryakumar Yadav became the 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant half-century. (ANI)

