Soccer-Monza player Mari stabbed in supermarket attack
Monza soccer player Pablo Mari has been stabbed along with four other people in a shopping mall in the town of Assago outside Milan, news agency ANSA reported on Thursday. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: "I just found out.
Monza soccer player Pablo Mari has been stabbed along with four other people in a shopping mall in the town of Assago outside Milan, news agency ANSA reported on Thursday. The BBC said a 46-year-old suspect has been detained and that the motive for the attack was not clear.
The 29-year-old Spanish centre back Mari is on loan at Serie A club Monza from Arsenal. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: "I just found out. I know (technical director) Edu has been in touch with his relatives. He's in hospital but he seems to be okay."
Arteta was speaking at a news conference after his team's match away to PSV Eindhoven. Monza Chief Executive Adriano Galliani said on Twitter: "Dear Pablo, we are all here close to you and your family, we love you, keep fighting as you know how to do, you are a warrior and you will get well soon."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Spanish police dismantle Europe's largest drug 'bank'
Lufthansa CEO sees sector growth buoyed by pickup in travel demand
Spanish Finance Minister Calvino says drop in inflation is accelerating
Europol: Spanish police crack Europe's biggest ''narco bank''
Pilots at Lufthansa's Eurowings plan three-day strike Monday