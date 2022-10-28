Left Menu

Soccer-Monza player Mari stabbed in supermarket attack

Monza soccer player Pablo Mari has been stabbed along with four other people in a shopping mall in the town of Assago outside Milan, news agency ANSA reported on Thursday. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: "I just found out.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2022 01:17 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 01:17 IST
Soccer-Monza player Mari stabbed in supermarket attack

Monza soccer player Pablo Mari has been stabbed along with four other people in a shopping mall in the town of Assago outside Milan, news agency ANSA reported on Thursday. The BBC said a 46-year-old suspect has been detained and that the motive for the attack was not clear.

The 29-year-old Spanish centre back Mari is on loan at Serie A club Monza from Arsenal. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: "I just found out. I know (technical director) Edu has been in touch with his relatives. He's in hospital but he seems to be okay."

Arteta was speaking at a news conference after his team's match away to PSV Eindhoven. Monza Chief Executive Adriano Galliani said on Twitter: "Dear Pablo, we are all here close to you and your family, we love you, keep fighting as you know how to do, you are a warrior and you will get well soon."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global
2
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-United States confident of new U.N. resolution on Haiti soon

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-United States confident of new U.N. resolution on Haiti...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
India's emphasis is on closer regional cooperation with ASEAN countries for agricultural development: Union Agriculture Minister

India's emphasis is on closer regional cooperation with ASEAN countries for ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022