Left Menu

Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season

The more popular Hopman Cup mixed-sex team tournament ran in Perth at the start of the year from 1989 to 2019 but was axed to make way for the ATP Cup. The new tournament also reflects the growing cooperation between the men's and women's tours, which have made moves towards streamlining the governance of the game since the global health crisis heavily disrupted the 2020 season.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 28-10-2022 04:17 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 04:17 IST
Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season
  • Country:
  • Australia

A new mixed-sex $15 million tournament featuring teams from 18 nations playing matches across three Australian cities will kick off the 2023 international tennis season, Tennis Australia announced on Friday. The inaugural edition of the United Cup, which replaces the short-lived ATP Cup men's team event, will launch on Dec. 29 this year and run through to the final in Sydney on Jan. 8.

Brisbane and Perth will also host round robin matches in the group stage of the tournament, which will offer ATP and WTA ranking points to the four men and four women on each national team. The competition is the latest attempt to create compelling content for fans at the start of the year when the cream of the world's tennis talent is in Australia preparing for the year's opening Grand Slam.

The ATP Cup, a joint venture between Tennis Australia and the men's tour which ran for three years, boasted big prize money and high-profile names but failed to attract crowds and struggled with logistical challenges during the COVID crisis. The more popular Hopman Cup mixed-sex team tournament ran in Perth at the start of the year from 1989 to 2019 but was axed to make way for the ATP Cup.

The new tournament also reflects the growing cooperation between the men's and women's tours, which have made moves towards streamlining the governance of the game since the global health crisis heavily disrupted the 2020 season. "The United Cup marks a major step forward for the game of tennis," ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi said.

"We're excited to see the best men's and women's players competing together, with ranking points on the line, to launch the season like never before."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-United States confident of new U.N. resolution on Haiti soon

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-United States confident of new U.N. resolution on Haiti...

 Global
4
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022