Motor racing-Perez aims for home win as Mexico extends F1 race deal

(Adds Perez quotes) MEXICO CITY, Oct 27 (Reuters) -

Mexican Sergio Perez said he was "super-proud" his country had secured an extension of its Formula One race to 2025 on Thursday and was determined to be the first home winner. Formula One and local promoter CIE had earlier announced a three-year deal keeping Mexico City's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on the calendar.

Red Bull's Perez has won twice this season and Sunday will be another chance to celebrate with his home crowd after finishing third last year. "I’ve dreamed a few times already about it (winning), and it would be massive for me. Obviously, that’s the target for Sunday," he told reporters.

Team mate Max Verstappen, winner of the race last year, has already clinched his second drivers' title while Red Bull won their first constructors' crown since 2013 in Texas last weekend. Victory for Verstappen on Sunday would be a record 14th in one season for the Dutch driver.

The grand prix at the capital's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez returned to the calendar in 2015 after a 23-year absence. The initial five-year contract was extended in 2019 to the end of this year. This year's event is expected to bring in a three-day crowd of more than 350,000 spectators.

"Every year the race attracts a large number of passionate fans and the atmosphere is incredible," said Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali. "I know everyone will be excited by this news."

