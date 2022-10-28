Soccer-Arsenal must bounce back quickly after PSV defeat, says Arteta

Left Menu

Arsenal have to quickly put Thursday's disappointing 2-0 Europa League defeat at PSV Eindhoven behind them as they face a hectic fixture schedule, manager Mikel Arteta said. It’s the end of a long run where we won a lot of games and today is our first defeat (since the start of September) and we have to reset," Arteta said. Manchester United won 3-1 at home to Arsenal on Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2022 04:34 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 04:34 IST
Arsenal have to quickly put Thursday's disappointing 2-0 Europa League defeat at PSV Eindhoven behind them as they face a hectic fixture schedule, manager Mikel Arteta said. PSV advanced to the knockout stage of Europe's second-tier competition following goals from Joey Veerman and Luuk De Jong. The result ended Arsenal’s 100% start to Group A, though they had already sealed a place in the top two before the loss.

Arteta's side face two home games in the next seven days -against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday then FC Zurich in their final Europa League group game on Thursday. "I'm very disappointed. It’s the end of a long run where we won a lot of games and today is our first defeat (since the start of September) and we have to reset," Arteta said.

Manchester United won 3-1 at home to Arsenal on Sept. 3 to inflcit their only Premier League defeat so far this season. "Congratulations to PSV - they were the better team today. We were nowhere near our level and we know that in Europe, it’s very difficult to win (then)," added Arteta.

"We’re disappointed tonight but there’s no time to feel sorry for ourselves. We have to react. On Sunday, we have a really important game, and then we’ll look at Zurich. "We have to be much better than we were today. We knew what they were trying to do and the way we executed certain actions, the way we competed, it wasn’t good enough."

