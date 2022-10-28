Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Boxing-Ukraine's Lomachenko returns to ring after fighting for his country

Ukrainian boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko was preparing for a fight to regain his world lightweight championship belts in February when he heard that Russia had invaded his home country.

Instead of staying safely abroad, the two-time Olympic gold medallist known as "Loma" raced back to join the war effort.

Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season

A new mixed-sex $15 million tournament featuring teams from 18 nations playing matches across three Australian cities will kick off the 2023 international tennis season, Tennis Australia announced on Friday. The inaugural edition of the United Cup, which replaces the short-lived ATP Cup men's team event, will launch on Dec. 29 this year and run through to the final in Sydney on Jan. 8.

Paraguay artist who painted boots for Messi looks to bring color to World Cup

Lili Cantero, a 29-year-old Paraguayan artist famed for painting intricate and personal soccer boots for stars including Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho, is preparing a new colorful show of her work to take to the World Cup in Qatar. The Asuncion-born artist is painting some two dozen sets of boots, balls and canvases, many inspired by the Middle Eastern nation and its capital Doha, which will host national teams from around the world next month to compete for the World Cup crown.

NHL roundup: Ilya Sorokin, Isles shut out Rangers

Kyle Palmieri scored twice and Ilya Sorokin stopped all 41 shots he faced for the New York Islanders, who beat the rival New York Rangers 3-0 on Wednesday in Elmont, N.Y. Josh Bailey scored in the third period for the Islanders, who snapped a three-game losing streak. The goals were the first of the season for both Palmieri and Bailey. Adam Pelech and Jean-Gabriel Pageau contributed two assists apiece.

Golf-PGA Tour blew it by not making deal with LIV Golf, says Trump

The PGA Tour blew it by refusing to negotiate with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series and therefore find themselves in a difficult spot dealing with "good people" with unlimited money, former U.S. president Donald Trump said on Thursday. The LIV Series, bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, is offering up to $250 million in prize money for its eight events, including an eye-popping record $50 million purse this weekend at Trump National Doral Club where the first team champion will be crowned.

Baseball-Astros juggernaut faces underdog Phillies in World Series

The powerhouse Astros enter Game One of the 118th World Series on Friday in Houston as heavy favorites to capture their second championship in six years but standing in their way is a red-hot Philadelphia team that continues to defy the odds. The defending American League champion Astros capped their 106-win season by sweeping both the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees and could become the first team to go undefeated in the postseason since the wild-card era began in 1995.

Australian players call out Qatar's human rights record ahead of World Cup

Australia's national soccer team spoke out against World Cup host Qatar's record on human rights and same-sex relationships in a video released on Thursday, adding to criticism of the country in the weeks ahead of the tournament. Qatar, the first Middle Eastern country to host the World Cup, has come under intense international pressure for its treatment of foreign workers and restrictive social laws.

NBA roundup: Blazers fall to Heat, lose Damian Lillard to injury

Bam Adebayo recorded 18 points and eight rebounds on Wednesday as the Miami Heat handed host Portland its first loss of the season, 119-98, on a night when Blazers star Damian Lillard left the game injured. Kyle Lowry made five 3-pointers while scoring 17 points and Jimmy Butler also had 17 for the Heat, who were coming off splitting two games against the Toronto Raptors. Miami's Max Strus had 16 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Cycling-Gruelling mountain block makes for brutal 2023 Tour de France

The 2023 Tour de France riders are set for a gruelling final block of racing on a treacherous course that will go through all five mountain ranges. With a start from Bilbao, Spain, the peloton will quickly be in the Pyrenees with a mountaintop finish at the iconic Col du Tourmalet before heading to the Massif Central to end up at the top of the Puy de Dome for the first time since 1988.

Soccer-Monza player Mari stabbed in supermarket attack

Monza's Spanish soccer player Pablo Mari was stabbed on Thursday along with five other people in a shopping mall in the town of Assago outside Milan, Italy's Carabinieri police said. A 46-year-old suspect has been detained but the motive for the attack in a supermarket was not clear.

