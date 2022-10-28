Left Menu

Anjali Sharma lauds BCCI for bringing pay parity for men, women cricketers

Terming the step a historic one, the former India player called it encouraging not only for women cricketers but female players across the globe from all sports and said, "It is a historic and encouraging step not just for cricket but for all women players. Really happy for women cricketers in India."

ANI | Updated: 28-10-2022 06:34 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 06:34 IST
Anjali Sharma lauds BCCI for bringing pay parity for men, women cricketers
Former cricketer Anjali Sharma (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricketer Anjali Sharma lauded the step taken by BCCI to bridge the pay gap between men and women cricketers after it announced equal match fees for both genders on Thursday. Terming the step a historic one, the former India player called it encouraging not only for Indian women cricketers but female players across the globe from all sports and said, "It is a historic and encouraging step not just for cricket but for all women players. Really happy for women cricketers in India."

Citing the possible reason for this step, Anjali Sharma said, "Women's cricketers have been performing well and that is why, you see such encouragement. I want to congratulate the new BCCI president and Jay Shah for taking this step." The former player couldn't contain her excitement and said that it felt as if this step by BCCI is an achievement for herself.

"I am very excited after hearing this news. I felt as if this is my achievement. Exposure is also provided by BCCI as there are a lot of opportunities due to the multiple formats that cricket is played in now," said Anjali stressing the exposure available for aspiring female cricketers. Talking about the importance of women's IPL, she said, "IPL is also an excellent opportunity for players who are not able to make it to the national team. It will encourage females in cricket to play with more enthusiasm with parents also rallying behind them."

In a historic move by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), India's cricket governing body on Thursday announced an equal match fee for both men's and women's cricketers of India. BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to his official Twitter handle to announce the historical development.

"I'm pleased to announce BCCI's first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing a pay equity policy for our contracted women cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be the same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket," Shah tweeted. BCCI secretary Shah also highlighted the new fees for the contracted players and stressed that the Indian Women's cricket team will earn the same match fees as their male counterparts.

"The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind," he added in another tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-United States confident of new U.N. resolution on Haiti soon

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-United States confident of new U.N. resolution on Haiti...

 Global
4
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022