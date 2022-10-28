What a win for Zimbabwe, send real Mr Bean: trolls Zimbabwe President after Pakistan win in T20 WC

Left Menu

The President took to Twitter to share the message and wrote, "What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean...#PakvsZim

Zimbabwe President (Photo: Twitter@edmnangagwa). Image Credit: ANI
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa shared a congratulatory message for the Zimbabwe cricket team after the team secured a victory over Asian Giants Pakistan in a thrilling contest in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The President took to Twitter to share the message and wrote, "What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean...#PakvsZim

President Emmerson took a jibe at Pakistan's comedian Asif Muhammad, a doppelganger of Mr Bean who had travelled to Zimbabwe in 2016 posing as the actual Mr Bean, who actor Rowan Atkinson originally plays. Pakistan Cricket Board uploaded a post on its official Twitter account of the team's players' practising before the Zimbabwe match, to which a Twitter user, named Ngugi Chasura responded by saying, "As Zimbabweans, we won't forgive you...you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tomorrow just pray the rains will save you...#ZIMVSPAK."

Pakistan's over-reliance on their opening batting pair came back to haunt them as Zimbabwe pipped them in a low-scoring thriller by one run to clinch their first Super-12 win of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Thursday at the Perth Stadium. Pakistan made a mess of a paltry chase as they suffered a batting collapse and left their bowlers to chase and win the match for them. All-rounder Sikandar Raza took three wickets in a short span to dismantle the chase.

Earlier, Pakistani bowlers unleashed hell upon the batting lineup of Zimbabwe to trigger a batting collapse, restricting them to just 130/8. Pakistan's decision to play an extra pacer in Mohammad Wasim Jr worked wonders for the team as the youngster ended with his best T20I bowling figures (4/24) to restrict Zimbabwe to a below-par total. Sean Williams and Brad Evans helped the team cross the 100-run mark.

Sikandar Raza was declared the 'Player of the Match' for his brilliant bowling performance. (ANI)

