Left Menu

2023 CONCACAF final set for SoFi Stadium in California

The field also includes the first- and second-place team from Nations League Group A and first-place teams from Group B.Quarterfinals will be played July 8-9, and semifinals on July 12.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 28-10-2022 09:19 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 09:19 IST
2023 CONCACAF final set for SoFi Stadium in California
  • Country:
  • United States

The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup final will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, one of the sites of the 2026 World Cup.

The Coliseum in Los Angeles hosted the Gold Cup final in 1991, 1996, 1998 and 2000, and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena was the site in 2002 and 2011.

The confederation for North and Central America and the Caribbean said Thursday it will hold a draw for the tournament on April 14.

Twelve teams will participate in preliminary rounds from June 16-20, including Puerto Rico and Saint Lucia. There will be six matchups in the first preliminary round and three in the second, and the three second-round winners advance to the 16-nation group stage, which includes El Salvador, Jamaica, and Panama plus Qatar, an invited guest. The field also includes the first- and second-place team from Nations League Group A and first-place teams from Group B.

Quarterfinals will be played July 8-9, and semifinals on July 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022