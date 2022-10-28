Rain delays Ireland-Afghanistan Super 12 tie
PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 28-10-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 09:26 IST
- Country:
- Australia
The toss and the start of the T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Afghanistan was delayed due to persistent rain here on Friday.
The city has been witnessing rain all day long with a brief period of heavy showers. The toss was thus indefinitely delayed.
Ireland head into the Super 12 clash on the back of a memorable win against England, while Afghanistan's last match against New Zealand was abandoned due to rain.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Super 12
- T20 World Cup
- England
- New Zealand
- Afghanistan
- Ireland
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cricket-Misfiring Maxwell key for Australia at T20 World Cup - Hazlewood
I see India having new team after T20 World Cup: Ravi Shastri
Slightly strange system: England batter Dawid Malan on ECB's central contracts
Half centuries from D'Arcy, Nick powers Western Australia to 168/8 against India in ICC T20 World Cup practice match
Shaheen Afridi is 90% ready for T20 World Cup: Raja