Rain delays Ireland-Afghanistan Super 12 tie

The toss and the start of the T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Afghanistan was delayed due to persistent rain here on Friday.

The city has been witnessing rain all day long with a brief period of heavy showers. The toss was thus indefinitely delayed.

Ireland head into the Super 12 clash on the back of a memorable win against England, while Afghanistan's last match against New Zealand was abandoned due to rain.

