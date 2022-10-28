Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Cricket-India's Suryakumar relishes growing partnership with Kohli and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season

A new mixed-sex $15 million tournament featuring teams from 18 nations playing matches across three Australian cities will kick off the 2023 international tennis season, Tennis Australia announced on Friday. The inaugural edition of the United Cup, which replaces the short-lived ATP Cup men's team event, will launch on Dec. 29 this year and run through to the final in Sydney on Jan. 8.

Cricket-India's Suryakumar relishes growing partnership with Kohli

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav said his partnership with Virat Kohli had been forged by mutual respect for each other's style after the pair guided their team to a 56-run win over the Netherlands in the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday. Kohli's superb 62 not out was his second successive unbeaten half-century after a blitzkrieg in India's victory over Pakistan on Sunday and it was Suryakumar's turn to go ballistic against the Dutch, as he smashed a 25-ball 51.

NHL roundup: Connor McDavid posts hat trick in Oilers' win

Leon Draisaitl scored the go-ahead goal with 38 seconds left and captain Connor McDavid recorded his second hat trick of the season to fuel the visiting Edmonton Oilers to a 6-5 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. Chicago's Patrick Kane cleaned up a rebound to forge a 5-5 tie with 3:11 remaining in the third period before Edmonton answered in the final minute. Evander Kane's cross-slot feed sailed past Blackhawks defensemen Caleb Jones and Seth Jones to an unmarked Draisaitl, who celebrated his 27th birthday with his fourth goal of the season.

Golf-PGA Tour blew it by not making deal with LIV Golf, says Trump

The PGA Tour blew it by refusing to negotiate with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series and therefore find themselves in a difficult spot dealing with "good people" with unlimited money, former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday. The LIV Series, bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, is offering up to $250 million in prize money for its eight events, including an eye-popping record $50 million purse this weekend at Trump National Doral Club where the first team champion will be crowned.

Baseball-Astros juggernaut faces underdog Phillies in World Series

The powerhouse Astros enter Game One of the 118th World Series on Friday in Houston as heavy favorites to capture their second championship in six years but standing in their way is a red-hot Philadelphia team that continues to defy the odds. The defending American League champion Astros capped their 106-win season by sweeping both the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees and could become the first team to go undefeated in the postseason since the wild-card era began in 1995.

Cricket-NZ's Mitchell to return against Sri Lanka - Southee

Daryl Mitchell will return for New Zealand's third Twenty20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, Black Caps paceman Tim Southee told reporters on Friday. All-rounder Mitchell, whose 208 runs helped his team to the final in Dubai last year, missed New Zealand's impressive 89-run victory over hosts and defending champions Australia last weekend after fracturing a finger before the tournament.

NBA roundup: Blazers fall to Heat, lose Damian Lillard to injury

Bam Adebayo recorded 18 points and eight rebounds on Wednesday as the Miami Heat handed host Portland its first loss of the season, 119-98, on a night when Blazers star Damian Lillard left the game injured. Kyle Lowry made five 3-pointers while scoring 17 points and Jimmy Butler also had 17 for the Heat, who were coming off splitting two games against the Toronto Raptors. Miami's Max Strus had 16 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Cycling-Gruelling mountain block makes for brutal 2023 Tour de France

The 2023 Tour de France riders are set for a grueling final block of racing on a treacherous course that will go through all five mountain ranges. With a start from Bilbao, Spain, the peloton will quickly be in the Pyrenees with a mountaintop finish at the iconic Col du Tourmalet before heading to the Massif Central to end up at the top of the Puy de Dome for the first time since 1988.

Soccer-Monza player Mari stabbed in supermarket attack

Monza's Spanish soccer player Pablo Mari was stabbed on Thursday along with five other people in a shopping mall in the town of Assago outside Milan, Italy's Carabinieri police said. A 46-year-old suspect has been detained but the motive for the attack in a supermarket was not clear.

ATP roundup: Stefanos Tsitsipas falls in Vienna

Borna Coric of Croatia rallied to eliminate second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the second round of the Erste Bank Open on Thursday in Vienna, Austria. The 27th-ranked player in the world, Coric saved nine of 12 break points while breaking Tsitsipas' serve three times in six opportunities. Despite the loss, Tsitsipas served 14 aces without a double fault.

