Cricket-Ireland-Afghanistan match washed out at T20 World Cup

The Ireland-Afghanistan match at the T20 World Cup was abandoned without a bowl balled due to rain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, leaving the teams to split the points. It was winless Afghanistan's second wash-out in the Super 12's after their New Zealand game at Melbourne was abandoned due to poor weather on Wednesday.

The no-result left Ireland second in Group 1 on three points after three matches behind leading New Zealand, though the Black Caps have a game in hand. Afghanistan remain bottom of the Group on two points.

The weather could yet shape the group, with fifth-placed Australia and fourth-placed England, each on two points, scheduled to play the late match at the MCG.

