Left Menu

T20WC: Asitha replaces injured Binura in SL squad

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 28-10-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 11:19 IST
T20WC: Asitha replaces injured Binura in SL squad
Asitha Fernando Image Credit: Twitter(@OfficialSLC)
  • Country:
  • Australia

Medium pacer Asitha Fernando has been added to the Sri Lankan squad for the T20 World Cup as a replacement for injured Binura Fernando.

Binura sustained a left hamstring injury during their seven-wicket loss to Australia at Perth on Tuesday.

The replacement was approved by the six-member event technical committee of the T20 World Cup, the ICC said in a statement.

''He will travel out from Sri Lanka and join the rest of the squad in Australia,'' ICC said.

The 25-year-old Asitha has played three T20Is and the last one against India during their triumphant Asia Cup campaign in UAE.

Sri Lanka, who have two points from two matches, will face New Zealand here on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022