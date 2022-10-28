Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season

A new mixed-sex $15 million tournament featuring teams from 18 nations playing matches across three Australian cities will kick off the 2023 international tennis season, Tennis Australia announced on Friday. The inaugural edition of the United Cup, which replaces the short-lived ATP Cup men's team event, will launch on Dec. 29 this year and run through to the final in Sydney on Jan. 8.

Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing

Monza soccer player Pablo Mari will undergo surgery on Friday after being stabbed along with five other people at a supermarket in a shopping mall near Milan, the hospital where he is being treated said. Italy's Carabinieri police said one person had died in Thursday's attack, a 47-year-old Bolivian national who worked at the supermarket in the town of Assago. Another employee was injured along with four customers, including Mari.

NHL roundup: Connor McDavid posts hat trick in Oilers' win

Leon Draisaitl scored the go-ahead goal with 38 seconds left and captain Connor McDavid recorded his second hat trick of the season to fuel the visiting Edmonton Oilers to a 6-5 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. Chicago's Patrick Kane cleaned up a rebound to forge a 5-5 tie with 3:11 remaining in the third period before Edmonton answered in the final minute. Evander Kane's cross-slot feed sailed past Blackhawks defensemen Caleb Jones and Seth Jones to an unmarked Draisaitl, who celebrated his 27th birthday with his fourth goal of the season.

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic gets triple-double in Mavs' OT win

Luka Doncic totaled 41 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds for his first triple-double of the season as the visiting Dallas Mavericks dominated most of overtime and held on for a 129-125 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. The Mavericks outscored the Nets 17-13 in the extra session, and Doncic snapped a 112-112 tie by hitting a go-ahead 18-footer on the first possession. He then got assists on 3-pointers by Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Reggie Bullock to extend the Mavericks' lead to 123-114 with 3:10 remaining.

Rugby-Boks call on uncapped flyhalves for autumn internationals

South Africa have included uncapped flyhalves Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu in their squad for next month's autumn international series, and electric winger Cheslin Kolbe returns after recovering from injury. The Springboks will play four tests, starting against Ireland in Dublin on Nov. 5, followed by matches on consecutive Saturdays against France, Italy and England.

Golf-PGA Tour blew it by not making deal with LIV Golf, says Trump

The PGA Tour blew it by refusing to negotiate with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series and therefore find themselves in a difficult spot dealing with "good people" with unlimited money, former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday. The LIV Series, bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, is offering up to $250 million in prize money for its eight events, including an eye-popping record $50 million purse this weekend at Trump National Doral Club where the first team champion will be crowned.

Cricket-India's Suryakumar relishes growing partnership with Kohli

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav said his partnership with Virat Kohli had been forged by mutual respect for each other's style after the pair guided their team to a 56-run win over the Netherlands in the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday. Kohli's superb 62 not out was his second successive unbeaten half-century after a blitzkrieg in India's victory over Pakistan on Sunday and it was Suryakumar's turn to go ballistic against the Dutch, as he smashed a 25-ball 51.

Motor racing-Alonso has his U.S. Grand Prix points reinstated

Alpine's Fernando Alonso had his U.S. Grand Prix points reinstated on Thursday after Formula One stewards ruled race control gave rivals Haas the wrong advice about the deadline for making a protest. The Renault-owned team successfully argued there was a "significant and relevant new element", allowing the penalty to be overturned on review and double world champion Alonso restored to seventh place from 15th.

Soccer-Ten Hag says Ronaldo's goal a reward for his tenacity

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Cristiano Ronaldo's goal in Thursday's 3-0 Europa League win over Sheriff Tiraspol was a fitting prize for his perseverance after the Portuguese forward returned to the team following disciplinary issues. Ronaldo trained away from the team towards the end of last week and was left out of the squad for their Premier League trip to Chelsea on Saturday after being dropped for refusing to go on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur.

ATP roundup: Stefanos Tsitsipas falls in Vienna

Borna Coric of Croatia rallied to eliminate second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the second round of the Erste Bank Open on Thursday in Vienna, Austria. The 27th-ranked player in the world, Coric saved nine of 12 break points while breaking Tsitsipas' serve three times in six opportunities. Despite the loss, Tsitsipas served 14 aces without a double fault.

