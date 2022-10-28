Left Menu

ARC kicks off new equestrian season with Regional Equestrian League in Mumbai

The event will see participants from Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat and Rajasthan covering the western zone of the country.

ANI | Updated: 28-10-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 14:16 IST
ARC kicks off new equestrian season with Regional Equestrian League in Mumbai
ARC kicks off equestrian season with Regional Equestrian League (Photo: ARC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amateur Rider's Club (ARC) kicks of the new season with the Regional Equestrian League (REL) 2022-23, to be conducted on October 29 and 30 2022 at ARC, Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai. The event will see participants from Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat and Rajasthan covering the western zone of the country. The event comprises show jumping and dressage competitions which will take place under four categories.

The Regional Equestrian League (REL) is a national-level benchmark event for young and aspiring Indian equestrian athletes to compete and qualify for the Junior National Equestrian Championship (JNEC) and other national-level competitions. ARC saw a tremendous response to the Asian games' trials and National Equestrian Championship (NEC) earlier this year. The REL will act as a stepping stone for young Indian equestrian athletes to participate and showcase their talent. The event will enable wider participation and attention towards the sport across the country as well.

Shyam Mehta, President of Amateur Rider's Club, said in an official statement, "With the beginning of the new season we are expecting a better response and participation in REL and upcoming competitions. REL will witness the quality and skilled-based action from many young athletes across the west zone of the country." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
3
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022