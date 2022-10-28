Left Menu

Soccer-Wolves speedster Traore challenges fans to race in car park

A video showing Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore challenging some young fans to a race in supermarket car park has been viewed more than a million times on social media. He smoked us." Wolves fan and grassroots club chairman Darryl Smith, who posted the video of his son and cousins, said: "Adama actually talks to the fans and I don't think all players do that.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 14:45 IST
Soccer-Wolves speedster Traore challenges fans to race in car park
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A video showing Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore challenging some young fans to a race in supermarket car park has been viewed more than a million times on social media. The Spanish player, one of the fastest in the Premier League, was spotted by 12-year-old Charlie Smith and his cousins who asked the former Barcelona player for a photo.

They then got more than they bargained for as Traore asked them if any of them could run faster than him, and challenged them to a dash across the car park. Traore showed no mercy as he sprinted ahead with the chuckling boys trailing in his wake.

"As soon as we went off, I thought 'I might actually win this' because he was level with us," said Charlie Whitehouse, one of the youngsters in the video. "But then he gave it two seconds and was off. It was great. He smoked us."

Wolves fan and grassroots club chairman Darryl Smith, who posted the video of his son and cousins, said: "Adama actually talks to the fans and I don't think all players do that. It's a great connection between the players and the fans. "What a down to earth top man!"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
3
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022