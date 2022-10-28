Bangladesh XI hand TN XI innings defeat

Fighting half-centuries by S Ajith Ram and A Aswin Crist could not help Tamil Nadu XI avoid an innings defeat against Bangladesh XI on the final day of the four-day match here on Friday.

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Taijul Islam finished with a five-wicket haul (5 for 96) as the visiting team won by an innings and four runs.

Resuming the day at 133 for 6, Adithya Ganesh (48, 95 balls, 3 fours) was dismissed by Rejaur Rahman Raja. This brought Ajith Ram (55, 153 balls, 2 sixes) and Crist (57, 92 balls, 6 fours, 1 six) together. The duo defied the Bangladesh bowlers for 32 overs. While Ram was watchful , Crist looked to take advantage of the bad deliveries that came his way. He hit six boundaries and a six over long-on off Nayeem Islam. The 102-run partnership for the eighth wicket between Ram and Crist ensured some respectability to the Tamil Nadu performance after looking in danger of being shot out for a low score in the first innings.

The cautious Ram and an aggressive Crist kept the opposition bowlers at bay using their contrasting styles of play before the former was run-out by a throw from the deep by Mohammad Shadman Islam. L Vignesh (0) fell soon after, nicking Taijul Islam to the 'keeper Jaker Ali Anik.

A defiant Crist hit one more boundary before becoming Taijul's fifth scalp, caught at a backward point by Anamul Haque Bijoy.

Bangladesh had earlier opted to bat and rode on captain Mohammad Mithun's sparkling 156 not out to post 349 for 9 in the first innings before the bowlers took over. Brief scores: Bangladesh XI 349 for 9 declared in 127 overs (Mohammad Mithun 156 not out, 10X4, 8X6, Md. Shadman Islam 89 (194b, 9x4), Mohammad Saif Hasan 38, L Vignesh 4/65, S Ajith Ram 4/84) beat TNCA XI 93 all out in 46.5 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 28, Rejaur Rahman Raja 5/23, Md Taijul Islam 4/40) and 252 al out in 84.2 overs (Aswin Crist 57, S Ajith Ram 55, Aditya Ganesh 48, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 25, Taijul Islam 5/96) by an innings and four runs.

