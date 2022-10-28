Left Menu

Arya Singh looks to extend lead in national racing

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 28-10-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 15:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The 25th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship will return for the second round of its silver jubilee season here over the weekend.

Over a hundred seasoned and rookie racers will race around the challenging 2.1-km long Kari Motor Speedway layout as they battle for top honours across four categories.

In the LGB Formula 4 category, all eyes will be on Arya Singh (26 points), Ashwin Datta (18 points), Tijil Rao (18 points), Sandeep Kumar (15 points) who dominated last month's season-opening round, also held at Kari, for Dark Don Racing.

But, despite their imperious showing, they can expect to face stiff competition from Ahura Racing's seasoned campaigners Amir Sayed and Diljith T S, and their team mate Viswas Vijayaraj, with the latter being the only driver to break Dark Don's stranglehold on the podium with a second-place finish in the second race of the season-opening round.

