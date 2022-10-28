Hyderabad FC host FC Goa in ISL

On a roll with back-to-back wins, Hyderabad FC will look to reclaim the top spot in points table when they face a rampaging FC Goa in the Indian Super League here on Saturday.

Hyderabad currently have seven points from three games and can go top of the league table with a win in this tie. The Gaurs, who have won both their games so far, can also do the same if they can get a positive result in this game.

Carlos Pena's side beat Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal FC in their two games so far, with Edu Bedia and Noah Sadaoui both scoring stoppage time goals. They are the only team yet to drop a point in the league so far, and HFC head coach Manolo Marquez believes that this will be yet another tough game for his side.

"Goa have a well-balanced side and have made a strong start to the current campaign. We all know Carlos Pena has a style of play that is hard to face but we will try our best to find solutions and have a strong game," the Spaniard said.

Hyderabad's start to the campaign has been impressive so far, as they stand as the top goalscorers in the league. Bartholomew Ogbeche has netted twice already in the tournament, while Laxmikant Kattimani now has consecutive clean sheets, aided by a solid center-back pairing of Odei Onaindia and Chinglensana Singh.

Mohammad Yasir and Halicharan Narzary have been effective in front of goal, while Joao Victor has also added goals from the midfield. HFC are fresh from a 1-0 victory over Bengaluru FC and Manolo Marquez is confident that his side will put out a strong show yet again.

