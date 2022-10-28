Soccer-Danish soccer club Brondby receives offer from Global Football Holdings

Left Menu

Danish soccer club Brondby IF said on Friday that The US investor group Global Football Holdings (GFH) have made a public offer to purchase shares in Brøndbyernes IF Fodbold A/S.

Danish soccer club Brondby IF said on Friday that The US investor group Global Football Holdings (GFH) have made a public offer to purchase shares in Brøndbyernes IF Fodbold A/S. The offer price will be DKK 0.55 ($0.0736) per share. Brøndbyernes I.F. Fodbold A/S engages in the provision of sports and entertainment activities.

Chairman of the board and majority shareholder, Jan Bech Andersen, has given an advance commitment to accept the purchase offer. GFH will become the new majority shareholder in the club, with an ownership of just over 50% of the shares. Current majority shareholder Jan Bech Andersen will continue as chairman of the board.

Andersen and GFH also said there would be no immediate changes in Brøndby IF's management and other organisation. ($1 = 7.4765 Danish crowns)

