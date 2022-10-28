Soccer-Spurs fined for player conduct in home loss to Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur have been fined 20,000 pounds ($23,086) after their players protested the decision to award Newcastle United the opening goal in the London side's 2-1 home defeat over the weekend, England's Football Association (FA) said on Friday. Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was involved in a collision with Callum Wilson when attempting to deal with a long ball, with the Newcastle striker chipping the ball into an unguarded net.

Spurs players immediately surrounded referee Jarred Gillett in protest and the decision to award the goal after a VAR check also found nothing wrong left the home side furious. "Tottenham Hotspur FC admitted failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 31st minute, and also accepted the standard penalty," the FA said in a statement.

Spurs, who are third in the Premier League, are away to Bournemouth on Saturday while fourth-placed Newcastle host Aston Villa. ($1 = 0.8663 pounds)

