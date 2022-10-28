Left Menu

Soccer-Spurs fined for player conduct in home loss to Newcastle

"Tottenham Hotspur FC admitted failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 31st minute, and also accepted the standard penalty," the FA said in a statement. Spurs, who are third in the Premier League, are away to Bournemouth on Saturday while fourth-placed Newcastle host Aston Villa.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 18:55 IST
Soccer-Spurs fined for player conduct in home loss to Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur have been fined 20,000 pounds ($23,086) after their players protested the decision to award Newcastle United the opening goal in the London side's 2-1 home defeat over the weekend, England's Football Association (FA) said on Friday. Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was involved in a collision with Callum Wilson when attempting to deal with a long ball, with the Newcastle striker chipping the ball into an unguarded net.

Spurs players immediately surrounded referee Jarred Gillett in protest and the decision to award the goal after a VAR check also found nothing wrong left the home side furious. "Tottenham Hotspur FC admitted failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 31st minute, and also accepted the standard penalty," the FA said in a statement.

Spurs, who are third in the Premier League, are away to Bournemouth on Saturday while fourth-placed Newcastle host Aston Villa. ($1 = 0.8663 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022