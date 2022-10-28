Left Menu

Motor racing-FIA to review the use of F1's 'meatball' warning flag

The stewards said in a statement they remained concerned that Alonso had been allowed to remain on track and recommended procedures be put in place for future incidents to ensure consistency and safety. "We also understand the FIA president has initiated a review into the use of the black and orange flag," they said.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 28-10-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 19:29 IST
Motor racing-FIA to review the use of F1's 'meatball' warning flag
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Formula One's governing body is reviewing the use of the 'meatball' flag, used to tell drivers to return immediately to the pits because their car is damaged and a danger to others, following incidents at last weekend's U.S. Grand Prix. The black flag with an orange disc in the middle can effectively trigger retirement from the race for a driver if the damage cannot be fixed.

Alpine's Fernando Alonso was allowed to continue with a flapping side mirror, that eventually fell off without hitting anyone, after a collision in the race at Austin while Red Bull's Sergio Perez also raced with a broken front wing. Neither were shown a black and orange flag, angering rivals Haas whose Danish driver Kevin Magnussen has seen it three times so far this season and suffered the consequences. The flag is waved at the instruction of the race director.

Alonso was demoted from seventh to 15th after Haas protested but was then reinstated at a stewards' review in Mexico City on Thursday. The stewards said in a statement they remained concerned that Alonso had been allowed to remain on track and recommended procedures be put in place for future incidents to ensure consistency and safety.

"We also understand the FIA president has initiated a review into the use of the black and orange flag," they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022