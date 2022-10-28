Left Menu

Motor racing-Red Bull to pay $7 mln fine for cost cap breach

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 19:54 IST
Motor racing-Red Bull to pay $7 mln fine for cost cap breach
Formula One champions Red Bull will pay a $7 million fine for spending more than allowed last season and have 10% less time testing in the wind tunnel over the next 12 months, the governing FIA said on Friday.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) added in a statement ahead of this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix that the decision, accepted by Red Bull, was final and not subject to appeal.

