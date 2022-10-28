Tamil Thalaivas thrash Jaipur Pink Panthers

Tamil Thalaivas came out all guns blazing under new head coach Ashan Kumar and recorded a 38-27 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Friday. Narender put up a superb performance with 13 points in the match. Tamil Thalaivas got off to a stupendous start as they inflicted an ALL OUT in the 6th minute and took a massive 12-1 lead. V Ajith Kumar tried to fight back for the Panthers, but Thalaivas' defender M Abishek stood tall as his team continued to extend its lead. The team from Tamil Nadu tackled Arjun Deshwal in the 14th minute and attained a 12-point lead at 17-5. The defenders were backed up brilliantly by Narender's raids as the Thalaivas led 20-8 at the end of the first half.

Narender tackled Sunil Kumar and helped the Tamil Nadu side inflict an ALL OUT in the opening minutes of the second half. Defender Himanshu also joined the party as the Thalaivas took a 16-point lead at 27-11 in the 28th minute. Narender continued to carry out raids as Thalaivas dominated the match. The Panthers inflicted an ALL OUT in the 37th minute but the Tamil Nadu side still held a big lead at 32-23. The Thalaivas kept raging on and eventually closed out a comprehensive victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)