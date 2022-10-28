Left Menu

Soccer-Mexico's injured Corona to miss World Cup, says Sevilla boss Sampaoli

Sevilla winger Jesus 'Tecatito' Corona will not recover from his ankle injury in time to play for Mexico at the World Cup, the LaLiga club's coach Jorge Sampaoli has said.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 28-10-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 22:40 IST
Soccer-Mexico's injured Corona to miss World Cup, says Sevilla boss Sampaoli
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Sevilla winger Jesus 'Tecatito' Corona will not recover from his ankle injury in time to play for Mexico at the World Cup, the LaLiga club's coach Jorge Sampaoli has said. Corona, who has 71 caps for Mexico and has scored 10 goals, suffered a fracture on his left ankle while he was training with Sevilla in August and underwent surgery.

The 29-year-old was named in Mexico coach Gerardo Martino's preliminary 31-man squad and the Argentine had been counting on his recovery before the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. "Tecatito is progressing day by day, his discharge date to return to training with the group is December 1 or 2," Sampaoli told reporters.

"So I do not see him having that possibility (of playing at the World Cup) due to the medical report. "His evolution is good, but he had a very serious injury, and bringing (his return) forward might be a risk. Here, the ones who determine whether he can be there or not are the medical staff."

Mexico said they will finalise their 26-man squad by Nov. 14, three weeks before Corona is set to return to training. Mexico play friendly matches against Iraq and Sweden before their World Cup campaign kicks off against Poland on Nov. 22. They also face Argentina and Saudi Arabia in Group C.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022