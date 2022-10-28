Round 2 of 25th FMSCI National Racing Championship this weekend at Coimbatore

The 25th Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) National Racing Championship will return for the second round of its silver jubilee season on October 29th-30th with what promises to be an action-packed weekend of high-octane thrills at Coimbatore's Kari Motor Speedway. Over a hundred seasoned and rookie racers will race around the challenging 2.1-km long layout as they battle for top honours across four categories that make up India's most coveted racing championship.

In the LGB Formula 4 category, all eyes will be on Arya Singh (26 points), Ashwin Datta (18 points), Tijil Rao (18 points), Sandeep Kumar (15 points) who dominated last month's season-opening round, also held at Kari, for Dark Don Racing, FMSCI said in a statement. But, despite their imperious showing, they can expect to face stiff competition from Ahura Racing's seasoned campaigners Amir Sayed and Diljith T S, and their teammate ViswasVijayaraj, with the latter the only driver to break Dark Don's stranglehold on the podium with a second-place finish in the second race of the season-opening round.

The LGB Formula 4 field will also feature a slightly different look this weekend. MSport racer Ruhaan Alva, the reigning Novice Cup champion, is set to miss the weekend as he is competing in the World Motorsport Games in Marseille. The Novice Cup will see some of the country's most promising rookie racers renew their battle. Early championship leader Kyle Kumaran (38 points), DTS Racing teammate Vinith Kumar (19 points) Hasten Performance racer AadithyaParasuram (27 points) and MSport'sDhruvhGoswami (21 points) are the favourites heading into the weekend.

The JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup could throw up some surprises if last month's opening round is anything to go by. The category, which runs to the Pro-Am format, features a field of 25 riders. Last year's defending champions Anish Damodara Shetty (20 points) and Allwin Xavier made a strong start to their campaign at last month's season-opening round and are among the favourites this weekend. But they could face a challenger in the form of amateur racer Soorya PM, with Navaneeth Kumar, Ullas S Nanda, and Sudheer Sudhakar, also expected to up the ante this weekend. The season-opening round of the 2022 season, also saw the introduction of the all-new JK Tyre Endurance League Cup powered by CRA. The category features 20 teams of two riders each racing on 250cc bikes non-stop for 60 minutes with a rider change is a true test of endurance. This is another category that could be full of surprises with 12-year-old FIM Mini GP champion ShreyasHareeshto be in contention and the all-girls team of Rakshitha and Czmikhyset giving a tough fight to the boys in the grid.

With high-octane action lined up, this weekend will be full of excitement as the championship goes down to the wire. (ANI)

