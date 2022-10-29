Sports News Roundup: Golf-LIV fans know how to party but golf? Not so much; NBA roundup: Luka Doncic gets triple-double in Mavs' OT win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Connor McDavid posts hat trick in Oilers' win

Leon Draisaitl scored the go-ahead goal with 38 seconds left and captain Connor McDavid recorded his second hat trick of the season to fuel the visiting Edmonton Oilers to a 6-5 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. Chicago's Patrick Kane cleaned up a rebound to forge a 5-5 tie with 3:11 remaining in the third period before Edmonton answered in the final minute. Evander Kane's cross-slot feed sailed past Blackhawks defensemen Caleb Jones and Seth Jones to an unmarked Draisaitl, who celebrated his 27th birthday with his fourth goal of the season.

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic gets triple-double in Mavs' OT win

Luka Doncic totaled 41 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds for his first triple-double of the season as the visiting Dallas Mavericks dominated most of overtime and held on for a 129-125 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. The Mavericks outscored the Nets 17-13 in the extra session, and Doncic snapped a 112-112 tie by hitting a go-ahead 18-footer on the first possession. He then got assists on 3-pointers by Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Reggie Bullock to extend the Mavericks' lead to 123-114 with 3:10 remaining.

Golf-LIV fans know how to party but golf? Not so much

As golfers were grinding it out for a cut of LIV Golf's record $50 million purse on a steamy afternoon at Trump National on Friday, an energetic crowd seemed more interested in the party than the scores. Branding itself as "Golf, But Louder", LIV certainly appears a perfect fit for Miami with non-stop music providing a thumping soundtrack to the Saudi-backed venture's season finale that will decide the first team champion.

Motor racing-Red Bull to pay $7 million fine for F1 cost cap breach

Formula One champions Red Bull have been fined $7 million for breaching a budget cap last season and will have 10% less wind tunnel time over the next year, the governing FIA said on Friday. The International Automobile Federation (FIA) added in a statement ahead of this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix that the decision, accepted by Red Bull, was final and not subject to appeal.

Thousands of workers evicted in Qatar's capital ahead of World Cup

Qatar has emptied apartment blocks housing thousands of foreign workers in the same areas in the centre of the capital Doha where visiting soccer fans will stay during the World Cup, workers who were evicted from their homes told Reuters. They said more than a dozen buildings had been evacuated and shut down by authorities, forcing the mainly Asian and African workers to seek what shelter they could - including bedding down on the pavement outside one of their former homes.

NFL-Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen finalize divorce to end 13-year marriage

Tom Brady, widely considered the greatest NFL quarterback of all time, and supermodel Gisele Bundchen have ended their 13-year marriage, the seven-time Super Bowl winner said on Friday, marking the end for one of the sport and entertainment world's power couples. Brady, who plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, said on Instagram they had decided to end their marriage after "much consideration."

Soccer-Ten Hag says Ronaldo's goal a reward for his tenacity

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Cristiano Ronaldo's goal in Thursday's 3-0 Europa League win over Sheriff Tiraspol was a fitting prize for his perseverance after the Portuguese forward returned to the team following disciplinary issues. Ronaldo trained away from the team towards the end of last week and was left out of the squad for their Premier League trip to Chelsea on Saturday after being dropped for refusing to go on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur.

Soccer-Spanish prosecutor drops fraud charges against Neymar, others

Spanish prosecutors on Friday dropped all fraud and corruption charges against Brazil forward Neymar and other defendants in a case over his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013. Prosecutors had sought a two-year prison term for Neymar and the payment of a 10 million euros ($9.95 million) fine in the case brought by Brazilian investment firm DIS, which owned 40% of the rights to Neymar when he was at Santos.

Tennis-Britain's Raducanu pulls out of Billie Jean Cup

Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has pulled out of Britain's Billie Jean King Cup team because of a wrist injury, dealing a big blow to the host nation's hopes. "I'm disappointed to get the news from the doctors that I won't be ready in time, particularly with it being on home soil," Raducanu said in a Twitter post.

Soccer-Serie A's Mari sidelined for two months after supermarket stabbing

Serie A soccer player Pablo Mari faces at least two months out of the game after an operation on Friday for stab wounds from an attack in an Italian supermarket that left one man dead. Milan's Niguarda hospital said its trauma team had reconstructed two muscles in the back of the 29-year-old Spanish centre-back on loan at Monza from Premier League club Arsenal.

