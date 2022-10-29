Left Menu

Baseball-Phillies stun Astros 6-5 in Game 1 of World Series

The relentless Philadelphia Phillies came back from a five-run deficit to overcome favorites Houston Astros 6-5 on Friday, handing the home team their first loss of the postseason in Game 1 of the World Series.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 10:27 IST
Baseball-Phillies stun Astros 6-5 in Game 1 of World Series
The relentless Philadelphia Phillies came back from a five-run deficit to overcome favorites Houston Astros 6-5 on Friday, handing the home team their first loss of the postseason in Game 1 of the World Series. Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto tied it up with a two-run double in the fifth inning and launched a solo homer to push Philadelphia over the top in the 10th.

It was a remarkable reversal of fortune for the Astros after a pair of homers from slugger Kyle Tucker and an RBI single from Martin Maldonado gave them what should have been plenty of cushion heading into the fourth inning. But the Houston offense could only watch helplessly as nine-time All-Star pitcher Justin Verlander's form unravelled and their lead evaporated.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is set for Saturday in Houston.

