Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Playing last in group stage an advantage for England, says Buttler; NBA roundup: Luka Doncic gets triple-double in Mavs' OT win and more

Cricket-Playing last in group stage an advantage for England, says Buttler

England cricket captain Jos Buttler said his team retained an advantage playing last in the final round of group matches at the Twenty20 World Cup as they will know exactly what is needed in terms of net run rate to reach the semi-finals. England's encounter with champions Australia was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain on Friday, leaving both teams' semi-final hopes hanging in the balance and fans disappointed at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic gets triple-double in Mavs' OT win

Luka Doncic totaled 41 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds for his first triple-double of the season as the visiting Dallas Mavericks dominated most of overtime and held on for a 129-125 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. The Mavericks outscored the Nets 17-13 in the extra session, and Doncic snapped a 112-112 tie by hitting a go-ahead 18-footer on the first possession. He then got assists on 3-pointers by Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber, and Reggie Bullock to extend the Mavericks' lead to 123-114 with 3:10 remaining.

Soccer-Nagoya striker Swierczok handed four-year doping ban by AFC

Nagoya Grampus striker Jakub Swierczok has been banned for four years by the Asian Football Confederation for a doping violation, the J1 League club announced. The Poland international was provisionally suspended in December after his A sample tested positive for an illegal substance, following Nagoya's Asian Champions League quarter-final loss against Pohang Steelers from South Korea.

Motor racing-Red Bull to pay $7 million fine for F1 cost cap breach

Formula One champions Red Bull have been fined $7 million for breaching a budget cap last season and will have 10% less wind tunnel time over the next year, the governing FIA said on Friday. The International Automobile Federation (FIA) added in a statement ahead of this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix that the decision, accepted by Red Bull, was final and not subject to appeal.

ATP roundup: Daniil Medvedev downs Jannik Sinner in Vienna

No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia cruised into the semifinals of the Erste Bank Open by beating sixth seed Jannik Sinner of Italy 6-4, 6-2 on Friday in Vienna, Austria. Both players hit 20 winners, but Medvedev had nine unforced errors while Sinner committed 19. Medvedev never faced break point and won 30 of his 37 first-service points (81.1 percent).

Thousands of workers evicted in Qatar's capital ahead of World Cup

Qatar has emptied apartment blocks housing thousands of foreign workers in the same areas in the centre of the capital Doha where visiting soccer fans will stay during the World Cup, workers who were evicted from their homes told Reuters. They said more than a dozen buildings had been evacuated and shut down by authorities, forcing the mainly Asian and African workers to seek what shelter they could - including bedding down on the pavement outside one of their former homes.

Soccer-Ten Hag says Ronaldo's goal a reward for his tenacity

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Cristiano Ronaldo's goal in Thursday's 3-0 Europa League win over Sheriff Tiraspol was a fitting prize for his perseverance after the Portuguese forward returned to the team following disciplinary issues. Ronaldo trained away from the team towards the end of last week and was left out of the squad for their Premier League trip to Chelsea on Saturday after being dropped for refusing to go on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur.

Soccer-Spanish prosecutor drops fraud charges against Neymar, others

Spanish prosecutors on Friday dropped all fraud and corruption charges against Brazil forward Neymar and other defendants in a case over his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013. Prosecutors had sought a two-year prison term for Neymar and the payment of a 10 million euros ($9.95 million) fine in the case brought by Brazilian investment firm DIS, which owned 40% of the rights to Neymar when he was at Santos.

Motor racing-Leclerc crashes in second Mexican practice

Charles Leclerc crashed his Ferrari backward into the barriers in the second practice for the Mexican Grand Prix on Friday, with teams testing next year's Pirelli Formula One tyres. George Russell set the pace for Mercedes as one of three drivers on standard soft tyres for part of the 90 minute session after handing their cars to reserve drivers and juniors for practice one.

Soccer-Serie A's Mari sidelined for two months after supermarket stabbing

Serie A soccer player Pablo Mari faces at least two months out of the game after an operation on Friday for stab wounds from an attack in an Italian supermarket that left one man dead. Milan's Niguarda hospital said its trauma team had reconstructed two muscles in the back of the 29-year-old Spanish centre-back on loan at Monza from Premier League club Arsenal.

