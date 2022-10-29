Left Menu

Brazils Palmeiras won its first womens Copa Libertadores title after beating Argentinas Boca Juniors 4-1 in the decider at the Casa Blanca Stadium in Quito, Ecuadro. Brazilian teams have won 11 out of 14 editions of the womens Copa Libertadores. Two Brazilian teams will play on Saturday for the mens Copa Libertadores title, also in Ecuador.

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 29-10-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 12:51 IST
Palmeiras beat Boca Juniors to win women's Copa Libertadores
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Brazil's Palmeiras won its first women's Copa Libertadores title after beating Argentina's Boca Juniors 4-1 in the decider at the Casa Blanca Stadium in Quito, Ecuadro. Ary Borges opened the scoring for the Brazilians in the fifth minute on Friday but Brisa Priori levelled eight minutes later. Palmeiras controlled the match after the break and scored with Byanca (48th), Poliana (57th), and Bia Zaneratto (88th minute).

Palmeiras won all its six matches in the tournament. The team from Sao Paulo scored 19 goals and conceded only three. Brazilian teams have won 11 out of 14 editions of the women's Copa Libertadores. Corinthians and Sao Jose have won it three times each and Ferroviaria and Santos twice each. Two Brazilian teams will play on Saturday for the men's Copa Libertadores title, also in Ecuador. Flamengo and underdogs Athletico will take part in the third consecutive all-Brazilian decider of the tournament. AP SSC SSC

