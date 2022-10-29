Left Menu

New Zealand opt to bat against Sri Lanka

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 29-10-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 13:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson elected to bat after winning the toss against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

Both New Zealand and Sri Lanka made one change each.

While Daryl Mitchell replaced Mark Chapman for New Zealand, Sri Lanka brought in Kasun Rajitha for Binura Fernando, who has been ruled out with an injury.

Teams: Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

