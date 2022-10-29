Left Menu

"It was an eerie feeling": New Zealand pacer Lockie reminisces on international debut at SCG

Ferguson made his international debut against Australia at the iconic SCG in December 2016. He took 1/73 in his debut match, which Aussie won by 68 runs

"It was an eerie feeling": New Zealand pacer Lockie reminisces on international debut at SCG
Lockie Ferguson. . Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of his side's crucial ICC T20 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka at Syndey Cricket Ground, the New Zealand pacer reminisced on his international debut at the venue, describing it as "eerie". "First international cricket match at SCG was an eerie feeling. It was against Australia, which is one of the classic battles. It was nice taking it to the field with Jimmy Neesham, someone I have played a lot of school cricket with and wearing the ferns (team's logo and prominent feature on jersey) on my chest," said Lockie in a video posted by the official handle of the team.

Ferguson made his international debut against Australia at the iconic SCG in December 2016. He took 1/73 in his debut match, which Aussie won by 68 runs. Since then, he has established himself as a key part of Kiwi pace attack and has 110 scalps in 67 international appearances. The bowler said that he is doing everything he can to stay fit for this year's ICC T20 World Cup after missing the tournament last year due to an injury.

"Australia is a great place to bowl quick and there are these big boundaries, which are nice," he added. The pacer hoped that fans will turn up in heavy numbers to cheer them.

Coming to the World Cup, New Zealand is at the top of the Group 1 table with three points and one win in two matches. Their match against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain. Sri Lanka on the other hand is at the fifth position with two points and one win in two matches. They had lost their previous match against Australia after a win over Ireland in their first Super 12 match. (ANI)

