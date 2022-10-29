Sports News Roundup: Baseball-Phillies stun Astros 6-5 in Game 1 of World Series; Cricket-Maxwell wants Australia to repeat last year's Super 12 finish and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Baseball-Phillies stun Astros 6-5 in Game 1 of World Series

The relentless Philadelphia Phillies came back from a five-run deficit to overcome favorites Houston Astros 6-5 on Friday, handing the home team their first loss of the postseason in Game 1 of the World Series. Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto tied it up with a two-run double in the fifth inning and launched a solo homer to push Philadelphia over the top in the 10th.

Cricket-Maxwell wants Australia to repeat last year's Super 12 finish

Australia's Super 12 position at the T20 World Cup is similar to that of last year's victorious campaign, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said, predicting his team would make the semi-finals again with comfortable victories in their last two matches. Aaron Finch's men thumped Bangladesh and West Indies in their last two group matches to make last year's semi-finals and went on to win their maiden T20 world title in the United Arab Emirates.

Cricket-Ervine asks Zimbabwe to banish premature semi-final thoughts

Zimbabwe have presented themselves a "huge chance" to make the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup after their giant-killing act against Pakistan, but captain Craig Ervine wants his team to stay focussed on their next battle against Bangladesh on Sunday. The African side prevailed against 2009 champions Pakistan in a final-ball thriller in Perth on Thursday and are level with England on three points behind group leader India.

Motor racing-Red Bull to pay $7 million fine for F1 cost cap breach

Formula One champions Red Bull have been fined $7 million for breaching a budget cap last season and will have 10% less wind tunnel time over the next year, the governing FIA said on Friday. The International Automobile Federation (FIA) added in a statement ahead of this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix that the decision, accepted by Red Bull, was final and not subject to appeal.

NBA roundup: Two Cavs top 40 points in OT win at Boston

Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert became the first Cleveland teammates to score 40-plus points in the same game since 2016, as their combined 82 points powered the visiting Cavaliers to a 132-123 win in overtime over the host Boston Celtics on Friday. Mitchell shot 15-of-26 from the floor, including 5-of-9 from 3-point range, en route to his season-high 41 points. LeVert went 12-of-21 from the floor, 6-of-8 beyond the arc, and 11-of-12 from the free-throw line to match Mitchell's 41. It was also a season high for LeVert.

Thousands of workers evicted in Qatar's capital ahead of World Cup

Qatar has emptied apartment blocks housing thousands of foreign workers in the same areas in the centre of the capital Doha where visiting soccer fans will stay during the World Cup, workers who were evicted from their homes told Reuters. They said more than a dozen buildings had been evacuated and shut down by authorities, forcing the mainly Asian and African workers to seek what shelter they could - including bedding down on the pavement outside one of their former homes.

Tennis-Swiatek, Gauff in same group at WTA Finals

World number one Iga Swiatek will face American Coco Gauff in a rematch of their French Open final after the pair were drawn in the same group for the round-robin stage of the WTA Finals that will begin in Fort Worth, Texas, on Monday. Roland Garros and U.S. Open champion Swiatek (21) and Gauff (18) - the two youngest players in the field - were joined in the Tracy Austin Group by Caroline Garcia and Daria Kasatkina following the draw for the season-ending tournament.

Soccer-Spanish prosecutor drops fraud charges against Neymar, others

Spanish prosecutors on Friday dropped all fraud and corruption charges against Brazil forward Neymar and other defendants in a case over his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013. Prosecutors had sought a two-year prison term for Neymar and the payment of a 10 million euros ($9.95 million) fine in the case brought by Brazilian investment firm DIS, which owned 40% of the rights to Neymar when he was at Santos.

NHL roundup: Jets spoil Coyotes' Mullett Arena debut

Blake Wheeler scored 32 seconds into overtime as the Winnipeg Jets spoiled the Arizona Coyotes' debut at Mullett Arena with a 3-2 decision Friday night in Tempe, Ariz. Cole Perfetti and Mark Scheifele also scored for the Jets, who rallied from an early two-goal deficit. Goaltender David Rittich made 19 saves in the victory.

Soccer-Serie A's Mari sidelined for two months after supermarket stabbing

Serie A soccer player Pablo Mari faces at least two months out of the game after an operation on Friday for stab wounds from an attack in an Italian supermarket that left one man dead. Milan's Niguarda hospital said its trauma team had reconstructed two muscles in the back of the 29-year-old Spanish centre-back on loan at Monza from Premier League club Arsenal.

