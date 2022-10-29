Soccer-Late Ienaga penalty puts Yokohama title celebrations on ice

Yokohama F Marinos' hopes of clinching their first J1 League title since 2019 were put on hold on Saturday as a late Akihiro Ienaga penalty earned Kawasaki Frontale a 2-1 victory over Vissel Kobe to ensure the title race goes down to the wire. Kawasaki's win keeps Toru Oniki's side within two points of leaders Yokohama, who handed Urawa Red Diamonds a 4-1 thrashing to pick up their first victory in three matches after back-to-back losses.

Defending champions Frontale needed three points to be sure of taking the title race into the final round of matches and Marcinho gave Kawasaki a 20th minute lead when he capitalised on Kobe's hapless defending to score from six yards out. But Yuki Kobayashi's dipping free kick from almost 30 yards levelled the scores six minutes after the break, only for Ienaga to strike from the penalty six spot minutes from time.

Marinos had gone into their game with Urawa after successive defeats had dented their hopes of a first title under Australian head coach Kevin Muscat. Brazilian forward Elber put Yokohama in front in the 17th minute, pouncing from close range after Kota Mizunuma's initial shot was deflected into his path.

Anderson Lopes side-footed home 20 minutes later to double Marinos' lead after goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa parried Elber's low shot. Elber then stormed through the middle of the Urawa defence to score the third 12 minutes after the interval and Anderson Lopes scored his second of the game with a close range header, leaving Kasper Junker to score a consolation for the Reds.

Despite the results, Marinos' destiny remains in their own hands, with victory over Vissel Kobe on Saturday enough to confirm Yokohama as J1 League champions for the fifth time.

