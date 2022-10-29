Left Menu

Not thinking about replacing him, two matches are small sample size: Indian batting form on KL's batting form

KL has failed to cross single-digits in his both T20 WC matches

Ahead of his side's ICC T20 World Cup match against South Africa, Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour said that the management is not looking for any replacements for opener KL Rahul and will continue to back him. The Men in Blue will lock horns against South Africa in their Group 2, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday.

"We are not thinking anything like that (to replace KL Rahul with Rishabh Pant). He has been batting well. He did well in practice matches. Two matches are a small sample size," said Rathour in a pre-match press conference. About Virat Kohli's recent form, the batting coach remarked that the batter played as per the demands placed by conditions and the team.

About the strategy regarding seamers on a bouncy Perth pitch, the coach said, "We have four seamers ready." On the selection of spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has not played a single match yet in the tournament, Rathour said that the final decision will be taken only after having a look at the wicket. He also said that spinner Axar Patel's bad record against left-hand batters (something which South Africa has a lot) will be considered while putting together a team.

Questioned whether Rishabh Pant will be given a chance, Rathour said, "Only 11 players can play. We have already told Pant to be ready. He is a great batter. His opportunity could come soon and he is preparing for it." The batting coach also said that they came to Perth for practice to get used to conditions since they were aware of the fact that an important match against Proteas was going to be played there.

Coming to the match against India, the Proteas are heading into the match after a 104-run win over Bangladesh. On the other hand, India also won its previous match against the Netherlands by 56 runs. India is at the top of Group 2 with four points and two wins in two matches. Proteas are in the second position with three points and one wins in two matches. Their other game against Zimbabwe produced no result and both teams split points. (ANI)

