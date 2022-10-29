Phillips' ton lifts New Zealand to 167/7
Glenn Phillips hit the second century of the tournament to lift New Zealand to a challenging 167 for 7 against Sri Lanka in a T20 World Cup match at the Sydney Cricket Ground here on Saturday.
Opting to bat, New Zealand witnessed a bad start before Phillips (104 off 64) and Daryl Mitchell (22) resurrected their innings, stitching 84 runs for the fourth wicket.
Kasun Rajitha (2/23) picked up two wickets, while Wanindu Hasaranga (1/22), Dhananjaya de Silva (1/14), Maheesh Theekshana (1/35) and Lahiru Kumara (1/37) scalped a wicket each.
South Africa's Rilee Rossouw had scored the first century of the ongoing edition on Thursday, smashing a 52-ball unbeaten 100 en route to 104-run win over Bangladesh.
Brief Scores: New Zealand: 167 for 7 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 104; Kasun Rajitha 2/23).
