Left Menu

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 65 runs

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 29-10-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 17:01 IST
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 65 runs
Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Australia

Glenn Phillips hit the second century of the tournament as New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 65 runs in a T20 World Cup match here on Saturday.

Phillips (104 off 64) lifted New Zealand from a bad start to post a challenging 167 for 7. Together with Daryl Mitchell (22), he resurrected their innings, stitching 84 runs for the fourth wicket after opting to bat.

Kasun Rajitha (2/23) picked up two wickets, while Wanindu Hasaranga (1/22), Dhananjaya de Silva (1/14), Maheesh Theekshana (1/35) and Lahiru Kumara (1/37) scalped a wicket each.

Later, Trent Boult (4/13), Mitchell Santner (2/21) and Ish Sodhi (2/21) shone bright with the ball as New Zealand dismissed Sri Lanka for 102.

Brief Scores: New Zealand: 167 for 7 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 104; Kasun Rajitha 2/23).

Sri Lanka: (Dasun Shanaka 35, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 34; Trent Boult 4/13).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022