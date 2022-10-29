Was just trying to stay positive and reach a competitive total, says centurion Glenn Phillips

With 15 runs on the board and the top three New Zealand batters back in the dug out, Glenn Phillips, who scored a match-winning century, says the only thing on his mind was to reach a competitive total.

New Zealand were in all sorts of trouble before Phillips, who scored a 64-ball 104, and Daryl Mitchell (22) stitched an 84-run partnership as the Black Caps defeated Sri Lanka by 65 runs in the T20 World Cup.

''Me and Daryll were really clear we wanted to be as positive as possible, and try and make the right positive choice,'' Phillips, who was adjudged the player of the match, said in the post-match presentation.

''On a pitch like that it was a little difficult to hit the slower ball, so it was just about getting through and trying to get to a competitive total.'' The wicketkeeper batter, who was dropped twice, was happy that he could score against the pacers.

''I couldn't put away the slower ones, but managed to execute my skills against the pacers, especially when pace was on. The bowlers did well later on.'' Trent Boult recorded his best-ever T20 figures as New Zealand bowlers bundled out Sri Lanka for 102. ''They swung the new ball (Boult and Southee), the slower ones were holding onto the surface, getting early wickets was crucial and we managed to do that early,'' Phillips said. ​ ''It was an exceptional performance by our bowlers and fielders, we were high on energy right throughout.'' New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was lavish in his praise for Phillips.

''Incredible, any hundred is amazing but the way he worked hard and put pressure on the opposition after our poor start.

''We were being aggressive but keeping it simple in the powerplay, the length ball was the most difficult to hit, so we stuck to that and those cutters. The boys executed the plans really well.

''Interesting match, the wicket was different as the surface had some tennis ball bounce so slower balls, cutters were very effective.'' Sri Lanka were in the driving seat in the first 10 over of the game but lack of discipline and poor fielding cost them dear.

''We started really well, particularly in the first 10 overs. But credit to Glenn Phillips who played an outstanding knock. We also dropped a few catches,'' skipper Dasun Shanaka said.

''160 is always a tough ask with their bowling attack, also (Trent) Boult and (Tim) Southee bowled really well up front. There's a way to chase big totals, and in the first couple of overs you have to give yourself a chance. We never got settled in the wicket.'' However, Shanaka still feels the Asia Cup champions can make the semis.

''If we get a couple of wins, we're still in with a chance of qualifying, so just looking forward to that.'' PTI APA ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)